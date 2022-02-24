Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharti Airtel, Oberoi Realty and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Thursday amid heightened geopolitical tensions as investors assessed newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict . At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 371 points or 2.2 percent at 16,725.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day sharply lower after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a "major war in Europe" could be started by Russia soon. MSCI's broadest index was down 1.2 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.4 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.5 percent. On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 1.4-2.6 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) for a target of Rs 4,110 with a stop loss at Rs 4,235

Sell SBI for a target of Rs 486 with a stop loss at Rs 504

Sell JSW Steel for a target of Rs 590 with a stop loss at Rs 623

Buy Oberoi Realty for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 906

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 523

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss at Rs 1,152

Sell ITC with a stop loss at Rs 217