Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharti Airtel, Manappuram Finance, PVR and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session higher amid positive global cues. At 8:26 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 28 points or 0.2 percent at 18,226.

Equities in other Asian markets rose tracking record highs on Wall Street overnight, as u pbeat earnings in the US lifted the broader economic outlook. However, concerns about China’s property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was last seen trading 0.2 percent higher.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average jumped 1.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and China’s benchmark CSI300 index opened higher but fell into negative territory, weighed by property stocks.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a positive start in the US on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled at record highs on Monday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop at Rs 675

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop at Rs 189

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop above Rs 1,003

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy PVR for a target of Rs 1,780 with a stop loss at Rs 1,704

Buy ONGC for a target of Rs 166 with a stop loss at Rs 159

Sell Balkrishna Industries for a target of Rs 2,340 with a stop loss at Rs 2,451