Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharti Airtel, HDFC AMC, Divi's and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note, amid losses across most global markets. At 8:35 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 29 points or 0.2 percent at 16,854, having fallen as much as 146 points earlier in the day. Increasing COVID-19 cases in China hurt the confidence of investors already nervous about the Russia-Ukraine war and a hike in pandemic-era interest rates in the US, which could come this week.

Equities in other Asian markets were in the red early on Tuesday as increasing COVID-19 cases in China hurt the confidence of investors already nervous about the Russia-Ukraine war and a hike in pandemic-era interest rates in the US that could come this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.4 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 1.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.6 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.6 percent. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent. On Monday, two of the three main Wall Street indices closed 0.7-2 percent lower as investors sold tech and big growth names ahead of this week's Fed meeting and an expected hike in interest rates.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell GSPL

Buy Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 4,325

Buy GAIL with a stop loss at Rs 150

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 688

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1,890 with a stop loss at Rs 1,823

Buy Berger Paints for a target of Rs 696 with a stop loss at Rs 670

Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2,205 with a stop loss at Rs 2,130

Sell ABB for a target of Rs 2,040 with a stop loss at Rs 2,096