Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharti Airtel, Dalmia Bharat, MGL and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note amid gains across most other Asian markets. At 8:51 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 41.5 points or 0.2 percent at 18,358.5.

Equities in other Asian markets rose tracking a record high on Wall Street overnight, though rising US bond yields kept investors cautious. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading up O.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.3 percent, Singapore's Straits Times up 0.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.1 percent and China's Shanghai Composite up 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were flat, suggesting a muted start in the US on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 each rose 0.4 percent, but the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined almost 0.1 percent. The Dow closed at a record high.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 681

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss at Rs 301

Sell Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,068

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 735 with a stop loss at Rs 696

Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 98 with a stop loss at Rs 90

Sell Dalmia Bharat Cement for a target of Rs 1,910 with a stop loss at Rs 2,002