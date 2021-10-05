Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharat Forge, Marico, Infosys and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:46 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 94 points or 0.5 percent at 17,616.5, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad sell-off on Wall Street, as investors fretted about the impact of multi-year high oil prices at a time when supply chain disruptions are already putting pressure on economic activity.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 1.3 percent, extending losses to a third straight session. Japanese stocks were down 2.8 percent, South Korean 2.5 percent and Australian one percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, Wall Street's main indices fell 1-2 percent hit by worries about the US debt ceiling, the fate of a massive infrastructure spending bill and the meltdown of heavily indebted China Evergrande Group.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were flat in early Asian trade on Tuesday, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 750 with a stop loss at Rs 735

Buy Marico for a target of Rs 565 with a stop loss at Rs 544

Sell Cummins for a target of Rs 875 with a stop loss at Rs 905

Sell Shree Cement for a target of Rs 28,800 with a stop loss at Rs 29,400

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Infosys for a target price of Rs 1,640 with a stop loss at Rs 1,692

Buy Havells above Rs 1,393 for a target of Rs 1,420 with a stop loss at Rs 1,379

Buy National Aluminium for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 99.7

Sell Ambuja Cements for a target of Rs 389 with a stop loss at Rs 413