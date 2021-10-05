0

  • Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharat Forge, Marico, Infosys and more

market | IST

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:46 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 94 points or 0.5 percent at 17,616.5, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad sell-off on Wall Street, as investors fretted about the impact of multi-year high oil prices at a time when supply chain disruptions are already putting pressure on economic activity.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 1.3 percent, extending losses to a third straight session. Japanese stocks were down 2.8 percent, South Korean 2.5 percent and Australian one percent.
Overnight on Wall Street, Wall Street's main indices fell 1-2 percent hit by worries about the US debt ceiling, the fate of a massive infrastructure spending bill and the meltdown of heavily indebted China Evergrande Group.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were flat in early Asian trade on Tuesday, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 750 with a stop loss at Rs 735
Buy Marico for a target of Rs 565 with a stop loss at Rs 544
Sell Cummins for a target of Rs 875 with a stop loss at Rs 905
Sell Shree Cement for a target of Rs 28,800 with a stop loss at Rs 29,400
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Infosys for a target price of Rs 1,640 with a stop loss at Rs 1,692
Buy Havells above Rs 1,393 for a target of Rs 1,420 with a stop loss at Rs 1,379
Buy National Aluminium for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 99.7
Sell Ambuja Cements for a target of Rs 389 with a stop loss at Rs 413
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published:  IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.