Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharat Forge, Grasim, Indian Hotels and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a flat note with a positive bias. At 8:47 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 2.5 points at 17,999.5, having risen as much as 46.5 points earlier in the day.

Asian shares were largely higher on Tuesday as investors awaited several key central bank meetings that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year. MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered early losses to be 0.9 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.8 percent, South Korea's KOSPI up 1.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times flat.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices notched record closing highs as Tesla shares surged and the energy sector gained. Investors looked ahead to a major Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2-0.6 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,161

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,450

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 767

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Crompton Greaves for a target of Rs 506 with a stop loss at Rs 480

Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 286 with a stop loss at Rs 270

Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,825 with a stop loss at Rs 1,774