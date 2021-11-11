Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Berger Paints, Bharti Airtel, Muthoot Finance and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a negative start on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets amid fears of surging inflation. At 8:44 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 57.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,958.

Equities in other Asian markets fell amid fears of inflation after data showed US consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 in October, boosting the case for faster tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.8 percent and China's Shanghai Composite up 0.5 percent, but South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade. On Wednesday, the three Wall Street indices fell 0.7-1.7 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 752

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 707

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 464

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Muthoot Finance for a target of Rs 1,710 with a stop loss at Rs 1,654

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 760 with a stop loss at Rs 723

Sell Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 4,800 with a stop loss at Rs 4,951