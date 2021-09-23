Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bata, IGL, Hero MotoCorp and more

Indian shares are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note tracking gains in other Asian markets after the Federal Reserve took a hawkish tilt overnight. At 8:50 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were up 95.5 points or 0.5 percent at 17,648.5.
Equities in other Asian markets rose supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 percent.
However, investors remained on edge about Evergrande's future, with a major test to come later on Thursday when $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments are due. Evergrande's shares surged 23 percent a day after a unit said it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond.
The US central bank said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.
The three major US stock indexes closed up 1 percent each, not far off where they were before the Fed announcement.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a mildly positive start in the US on Thursday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bharti Airtel for a target price of Rs 738 with a stop loss at Rs 720
Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1,815 with a stop loss at Rs 1,790
Buy BEL for a target of Rs 210 with a stop loss at Rs 203
Sell IGL for a target of Rs 530 with a stop loss at Rs 543
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 244 with a stop loss at Rs 229
Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 170 with a stop loss at Rs 158
Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,900 with a stop loss at Rs 2,825
Buy McDowells for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 760
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.