Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bajaj Finance, ONGC, NBCC and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across most global markets. At 8:51 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 43 points or 0.2 percent at 18,095.5.

Equities in other Asian markets mostly fell on Wednesday, as rising US Treasury yields continued to fuel a global sell-off. Concerns about an earlier-than-expected tightening of US monetary policy also added to investors' concerns. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.8 percent and China's Shanghai Composite 0.1 percent, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times flat.

S&P 500 futures were flat in early Asian trade.

Wall Street's three main indices -- the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite -- closed 1.5-2.6 percent lower on Tuesday as weak results from Goldman Sachs weighed on financial stocks and tech shares continued their sell-off to start the year as US Treasury yields rose to milestones.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss at Rs 938

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss at Rs 915

Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 157

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,900 with a stop loss at Rs 7,680

Buy NBCC for a target of Rs 52 with a stop loss at Rs 48

Sell Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 475 with a stop loss at Rs 505