Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Axis Bank, M&M, Bandhan Bank and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Wednesday's session on a positive note amid a mixed trend in global markets, as investors remained concerned about the prospect of aggressive tightening of COVID-era monetary policies. The Sensex rose as much as 370.9 points or 0.6 percent to 58,947.2 and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,647.7, up 117.4 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day on a mixed note following overnight losses on Wall Street, as a US inflation reading fuelled concerns about aggressive tightening of monetary pandemic-era monetary policies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific outside Japan was up half a percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.6 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.8 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent.

On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices gave up initial gains after US data showed inflation in the world's largest economy hit a fresh low in four decades. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite each fell 0.3 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,500

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,162

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 777

Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss at Rs 24,000

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Astral for a target of Rs 2,200 with a stop loss at Rs 2,099

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra for a target of Rs 880 with a stop loss at Rs 850

Sell Berger Paints for a target of Rs 702 with a stop loss at Rs 732