Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Biocon and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Tuesday tracking gains across most Asian markets following an overnight jump in Wall Street indices. At 8:45 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 119.5 points or 0.7 percent at 17,114.5.
Equities in other Asian markets largely moved higher tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after Twitter's agreement to be bought by billionaire Elon Musk sparked a rally in growth stocks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up half a percent in early hours.
Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI were up 0.6 percent each. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.4 percent.
S&P 500 futures were flat. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, the Dow Jones 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss at Rs 965
Sell Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 560
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 770
Buy Astral with a stop loss at Rs 2,150
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy UBL for a target of Rs 1,565 with a stop loss at Rs 1,515
Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,655
Buy Biocon for a target of Rs 393 with a stop loss at Rs 374
Sell IPCA Labs for a target of Rs 960 with a stop loss at Rs 1,006
