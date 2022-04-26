Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Biocon and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Tuesday tracking gains across most Asian markets following an overnight jump in Wall Street indices. At 8:45 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 119.5 points or 0.7 percent at 17,114.5 .

Equities in other Asian markets largely moved higher tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after Twitter's agreement to be bought by billionaire Elon Musk sparked a rally in growth stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up half a percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI were up 0.6 percent each. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, the Dow Jones 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss at Rs 965

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 560

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 770

Buy Astral with a stop loss at Rs 2,150

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy UBL for a target of Rs 1,565 with a stop loss at Rs 1,515

Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,655

Buy Biocon for a target of Rs 393 with a stop loss at Rs 374