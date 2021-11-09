Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Aurobindo Pharma, Usha Martin, Cholamandalam Finance and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a muted note despite gains in global markets. At 8:33 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 5.5 points at 18,132.

Equities in other Asian markets followed Wall Street higher as the congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the us over the weekend cheered investors. They, however, faced another test this week from a reading on US inflation that may influence plans for tightening monetary policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.1 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite was flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.2 percent, but South Korea's KOSPI down 0.2 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was also flat.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.2 percent. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices rose 0.1-0.3 percent to continue their record-breaking spree.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Abbott India with a stop loss at Rs 20,285

Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 694

Sell Alkem Labs with a stop loss at Rs 3,658

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,580 with a stop loss at Rs 2,485

Buy Bajaj Finserv for a target of Rs 19,000 with a stop loss at Rs 18,050

Buy Cholamandalam Finance for a target of Rs 675 with a stop loss at Rs 624

Buy Usha Martin for a target of Rs 104 with a stop loss at Rs 94.50