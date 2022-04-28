Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Asian Paints, Persistent Systems and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Thursday tracking cautious gains across global markets a day after growth concerns triggered a sell-off. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 19.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,090.5 .

Equities in other Asian markets tracked cautious gains on Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.3 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.6 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.2 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow rose 0.2 percent each, as strong revenue forecasts from Microsoft and Visa took investors' mind off concerns about slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 922

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,086

Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss at Rs 179

Buy PFC with a stop loss at Rs 116

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 120 with a stop loss at Rs 115

Buy AB Capital for a target of Rs 125 with a stop loss at Rs 118

Buy Persistent Systems for a target of Rs 4,150 with a stop loss at Rs 4,035