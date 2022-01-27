Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Axis Bank, Cipla, SBI Life and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Thursday after a gap-down opening, following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's plans to steadily tighten policy. The Sensex fell as much as 1,048.2 points or 1.8 percent to 56,810 in early deals, and the Nifty slid to as low as 16,958.9, down 319.1 points or 1.9 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets hit their lowest in more than 14 months and short-term US yields hit 23-month highs, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled plans to steadily tighten policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.6 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 plunged more than 2.5 percent to a 52-week low, China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.9 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.2 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI was down 2.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures in Asia were down 1.5 percent.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones declined 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent on Wednesday respectively, taking an abrupt nosedive that reversed earlier solid gains after the Federal Reserve released its statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. The technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished flat.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 820 with a stop loss at Rs 735

Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 880

Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,675 with a stop loss at Rs 3,380

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,290 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,080 with a stop loss at Rs 3,175

Sell PEL for a target of Rs 2,290 with a stop loss at Rs 2,381

Sell Pidilite for a target of Rs 2,515 with a stop loss at Rs 2,605

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 765 with a stop loss at Rs 736