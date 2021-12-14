Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Biocon, Aarti Industries and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a weak note, amid losses across global markets on concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. At 8:55 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 157.5 points or 0.9 percent at 17,311.5, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Tuesday as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant spooked investors. Focus also remained an a slew of central bank meetings due this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.4 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.5 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent in Asia.

On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices slumped 0.9-1.4 percent as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Intraday short on Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss above Rs 765

Intraday short on SBI Cards with a stop loss above Rs 935

Buy Biocon with a stop loss below Rs 365

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell HDFC for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,802

Sell Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,000 with a stop loss at Rs 7,310

Sell Crompton for a target of Rs 408 with a stop loss at Rs 436