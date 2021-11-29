Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Alembic Pharma, Zee and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks started Monday's session on a negative note amid selling pressure across most sectors. The 30-scrip Sensex index plunged as much as 724.2 points or 1.3 percent to 56,382.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 16,782.4, down 244.1 points or 1.4 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets regained some ground on Monday following Friday's sell-off on the news of a new COVID variant. Investors, however, were on the back foot as the spread of the new variant in developed nations threatened to derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up one percent in Asian trade.

On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices slumped 2.2-2.5 percent . Earlier that day, European shares also tanked, with the Stoxx 600 index closing 3.7 percent lower.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Buy L&T Technology Services with a stop loss below Rs 5,182

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss below Rs 326

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Zee Entertainment for a target of Rs 357 with a stop loss at Rs 336

Sell BEL for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 205.5

Sell Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 670 with a stop loss at Rs 730