Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Aditya Birla Fashion, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Monday amid cautious gains across global markets, as investors remained cautious contemplating the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. At 8:48 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were up 103 points or 0.6 percent at 16,942.
Equities in other Asian markets rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan holding up 0.1 percent at the last count. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Sang flat and Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.3 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times flat.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent. On Monday, the the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 declined about half a percent lower each and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite flat.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Adani Ports for a target of Rs 670 with a stop loss at Rs 712
Sell GMR Infra for a target of Rs 37.5 with a stop loss at Rs 40
Sell IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 40.5 with a stop loss of Rs 44.8
Buy ABFRL for a target of Rs 277 with a stop loss at Rs 263
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell SAIL with a stop loss at Rs 100
Sell Ambuja Cement with a stop loss at Rs 365
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss at Rs 3,400
Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 160