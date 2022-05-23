Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Adani Ports, Syngene and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a sluggish start on Monday tracking a largely negative trend across Asian markets, as concerns persist about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of receding global economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — slipped into the red in early hours.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss below Rs 745
Buy Hindustan Unilever (positional trade) with a stop loss below Rs 2,200
Buy BHEL with a stop loss below Rs 50
Sell Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss above Rs 492
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy BEL for a target of Rs 245 with a stop loss at Rs 231
Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 2,280 with a stop loss at Rs 2,192
Buy Syngene for a target of Rs 580 with a stop loss at Rs 550
Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,690 with a stop loss at Rs 2,600
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)