Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Adani Ports, Syngene and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a sluggish start on Monday tracking a largely negative trend across Asian markets, as concerns persist about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of receding global economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — slipped into the red in early hours.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss below Rs 745

Buy Hindustan Unilever (positional trade) with a stop loss below Rs 2,200

Buy BHEL with a stop loss below Rs 50

Sell Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss above Rs 492

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy BEL for a target of Rs 245 with a stop loss at Rs 231

Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 2,280 with a stop loss at Rs 2,192

Buy Syngene for a target of Rs 580 with a stop loss at Rs 550

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,690 with a stop loss at Rs 2,600

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.