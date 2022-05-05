Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Adani Ports, PowerGrid and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Thursday in a rebound after sharp losses in the previous session, following the Fed's move to hike the key rates by 50 bps as expected. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- rose as much as 201 points or 1.2 percent to 16,890 ahead of the opening bell.
On Wednesday, an out-of-cycle rate hike of 40 bps by the RBI along with an increase in the cash reserve ratio had caught Dalal Street by surprise, turning the bulls nervous.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 833 with a stop loss at Rs 804
Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 270 with a stop loss at Rs 254
Sell Firstsource Solutions for a target of Rs 111 with a stop loss at Rs 124
Buy Glenmark for a target of Rs 408 with a stop loss at Rs 434
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell BEL with a stop loss at Rs 238
Sell Can Fin Homes with a stop loss at Rs 635
Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 816
Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss at Rs 233
