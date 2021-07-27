Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note tracking gains in global markets, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 snapped a two-day winning run. At 8:47 am, SGX Nifty futures—an early indicator of the 50-scrip headline index—traded 94 points or over half a percent higher at 15,912.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani — s2analytics.com

—Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,410 with a stop loss at Rs 2,340

—Buy Dr Lal PathLabs for a target of Rs 3,580 with a stop loss at Rs 3,500

—Buy Marico for a target of Rs 545 with a stop loss at Rs 532

—Sell LIC Housing Finance Ltd for a target of Rs 437 with a stop loss at Rs 448

Mitessh Thakkar — mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Coromondal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 945 with a stop loss at Rs 900

—Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,144

—Buy IGL for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 540

—Sell Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 220 with a stop loss at Rs 236

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.