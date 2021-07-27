Home

    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts Sudarshan Sukhani and Mitessh Thakkar have picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note tracking gains in global markets, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 snapped a two-day winning run. At 8:47 am, SGX Nifty futures—an early indicator of the 50-scrip headline index—traded 94 points or over half a percent higher at 15,912.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

    Sudarshan Sukhani — s2analytics.com

    —Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,410 with a stop loss at Rs 2,340
    —Buy Dr Lal PathLabs for a target of Rs 3,580 with a stop loss at Rs 3,500
    —Buy Marico for a target of Rs 545 with a stop loss at Rs 532
    —Sell LIC Housing Finance Ltd for a target of Rs 437 with a stop loss at Rs 448
    Mitessh Thakkar — mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Coromondal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 945 with a stop loss at Rs 900
    —Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,144
    —Buy IGL for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 540
    —Sell Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 220 with a stop loss at Rs 236
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Axis Bank749.80 -6.50 -0.86
    HCL Tech993.05 -7.25 -0.72
    Nestle18,015.95 -85.40 -0.47
    Larsen1,592.30 -5.30 -0.33
    HDFC2,456.75 -7.55 -0.31
