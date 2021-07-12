Home

    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian indices are likely to open higher Monday following gains in Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a gap-up opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 72.50 points or 0.46 percent higher at the 15,800.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,465, target at Rs 1,498
    —Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of 3,690, target at Rs 3,790
    —Buy Gujarat Gas with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 695
    —Sell Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,930, target at Rs 2,855
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 529.5, target at Rs 550
    —Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 1,439, target at Rs 1,495
    —Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 3,251, target at Rs 3,160
    —Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 1,224, target at Rs 1,275
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
