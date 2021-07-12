Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

Indian indices are likely to open higher Monday following gains in Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a gap-up opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 72.50 points or 0.46 percent higher at the 15,800.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,465, target at Rs 1,498

—Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of 3,690, target at Rs 3,790

—Buy Gujarat Gas with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 695

—Sell Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,930, target at Rs 2,855

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 529.5, target at Rs 550

—Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 1,439, target at Rs 1,495

—Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 3,251, target at Rs 3,160

—Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 1,224, target at Rs 1,275

