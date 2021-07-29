Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to make a muted start on Thursday despite positive moves in global markets after the Federal Reserve offered no clues about when it might start reducing its bond purchases to support the world's largest economy. At 8:19 am, Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the 50-scrip benchmark index Nifty50 in India -- was down 16 points or 0.10 percent at 15,739.

The Fed said the US economic recovery is on track and has been strengthening despite a rise in Covid-19 infections, while keeping benchmark rates at near zero levels. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was not yet time to think about raising interest rates.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani — s2analytics.com

—Buy Balkrishna Industries for a target of Rs 2400 with a stop loss at Rs 2330

—Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 2780 with a stop loss at Rs 2680

—Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1625 with a stop loss at Rs 1580

—Sell LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 427 with a stop loss at Rs 438

Mitessh Thakkar — mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Bharat Electronics for a target of Rs 199 with a stop loss at Rs 186

—Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 590 with a stop loss at Rs 556

—Sell Canara Bank for a target of Rs 137 with a stop loss at Rs 146

—Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 700 with a stop loss at Rs 677.5

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.