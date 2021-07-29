Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to make a muted start on Thursday despite positive moves in global markets after the Federal Reserve offered no clues about when it might start reducing its bond purchases to support the world's largest economy. At 8:19 am, Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the 50-scrip benchmark index Nifty50 in India -- was down 16 points or 0.10 percent at 15,739.
The Fed said the US economic recovery is on track and has been strengthening despite a rise in Covid-19 infections, while keeping benchmark rates at near zero levels. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was not yet time to think about raising interest rates.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Sudarshan Sukhani — s2analytics.com
—Buy Balkrishna Industries for a target of Rs 2400 with a stop loss at Rs 2330