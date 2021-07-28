Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are trading half a percent lower each on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices also declined. All the NSE's sectoral indices are in the red with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT falling the most.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Sudarshan Sukhani — s2analytics.com
—Buy Jindal Steel for a target of Rs 433 with stop loss at Rs 412
—Sell REC for a target of Rs 138 with a stop loss at Rs 148
—Sell Zee for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 205