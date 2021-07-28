Home

    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are trading half a percent lower each on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices also declined. All the NSE's sectoral indices are in the red with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT falling the most.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

    Sudarshan Sukhani — s2analytics.com

    —Buy Pidilite for a target of Rs 2,410 with a stop loss at Rs 2,280
    —Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,780 with a stop loss at Rs 4,680
    —Sell Amara Raja for a target of Rs 709 with a stop loss at Rs 725
    —Sell Zee Entertainment for a target of Rs 196+ with a stop loss at Rs 203
    Mitessh Thakkar — mitesshthakkar.com
    —Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 890 with a stop loss at Rs 925

    —Buy Jindal Steel for a target of Rs 433 with stop loss at Rs 412

    —Sell REC for a target of Rs 138 with a stop loss at Rs 148

    —Sell Zee for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 205

    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel562.55 22.00 4.07
    SBI Life Insura1,132.80 27.65 2.50
    Divis Labs4,863.25 71.85 1.50
    IndusInd Bank988.10 12.30 1.26
    HUL2,364.75 22.35 0.95
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel562.30 21.85 4.04
    IndusInd Bank987.85 12.20 1.25
    HUL2,364.95 22.20 0.95
    Bajaj Finserv13,908.60 107.40 0.78
    Titan Company1,740.35 9.00 0.52
