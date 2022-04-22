Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Prakash Gaba: SBI, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-down start on Friday tracking weakness across global markets. Fears of steep rate hikes resurfaced globally after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the US central bank will move aggressively to curb inflation.

The Sensex fell as much as 666.9 points or 1.2 percent to 57,244.8 in the first few minutes of trade after a gap-down opening. The Nifty50 began the day at 17,196.1, down 196.6 points or 1.1 percent from its previous close.

Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world remained on investors' radar.

Equities in other Asian markets fell, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.9 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.9 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.2 percent. China's Shanghai Composite, however, was up 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices reversed course and posted losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.1 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 775-780

Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 1,600 with a stop loss at Rs 1,560

Buy Hero MotorCorp for a target of Rs 2,350

Buy Polycab for a target of Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,720

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,900 with a stop loss at Rs 2,740

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Reliance Industries on dips to Rs 2,750-2,730 for targets of at least Rs 2,900-3,000 in next few days

Buy SBI for near-term targets of Rs 530-535

Buy ICICI Bank for targets of Rs 790-800

Buy Fortis Healthcare for a target of Rs 290-295

Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 920

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.