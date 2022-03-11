Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Vedanta, Nestle and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a negative start on Friday amid weakness across global markets, as focus returned to global cues as a worse-than-expected reading of inflation in the US fuelled concerns about aggressive hikes in rates from COVID-era levels. At 8:49 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 46 points or 0.3 percent at 16,524. Investors also monitored newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.

Equities in other Asian markets began Friday in the red after a 40-year high in US consumer prices stoked fears of rate hikes once again. MCSI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7 percent in early hours. A monetary policy review by the Fed is due next week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tanked 2.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.9 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.8 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices finished 0.3-1 percent lower, dragged by banking and tech shares.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Colgate-Palmolive for a target price of Rs 1,545 with a stop loss at Rs 1,475

Buy Nestle for a target of Rs 18,150 with a stop loss at Rs 17,500

Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2,280 with a stop loss at Rs 2,206

Sell Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 494 with a stop loss at Rs 516

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 400-405 with a stop loss at Rs 370