Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Vedanta, Granules, Concor and more

By CNBCTV18.com | Jan 14, 2022, 09:12 AM IST (Published)

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note, tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 65.5 points or 0.4 percent at 18,235.

Equities in other Asian markets fell tracking major losses on Wall Street overnight, as investors booked profits after Federal Reserve officials talked about inflation and rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.9 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.5 percent. Singapore's Straits Times bucked the trend with a gain of 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent in Asia on Friday.

The S&P 500 closed 1.5 percent lower on Friday, the Dow Jones dropped 0.5 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.5 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 764

Buy Granules India for a target of Rs 360 with a stop loss at Rs 341

Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 695 with a stop loss at Rs 651

Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,290 with a stop loss at Rs 1,340

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 355-360 with a stop loss at Rs 330

Buy IRB Infra for a target of Rs 270-275 with a stop loss at Rs 240