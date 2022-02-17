Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Titan, Indian Oil, Mahindra & Mahindra and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Thursday despite a mixed trend across global markets after Fed minutes showed policymakers are in favour of faster rate hikes to tame inflation. Concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict eased. At 8:56 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were up 68 points or 0.4 percent at 17,385.5.

Equities in other Asian markets were mixed mixed note after the release of minutes of the last Fed policy review. Investors also remained cautious on news updates about the Ukraine-Russia conflict. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 percent, China's Shanghai Composite down 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent but the Dow Jones declined 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Coromandel Fertiliser for a target of Rs 822 with a stop loss at Rs 791

Buy IOC for a target of Rs 128 with a stop loss at Rs 119

Sell LTTS for a target of Rs 4,300 with a stop loss at Rs 4,460

Sell PowerGrid for a target of Rs 187 with a stop loss at Rs 200

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,550-2,575 with a stop loss at Rs 2,450