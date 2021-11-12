Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Titan, ICICI Bank, Escorts and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note amid positive global cues. At 8:51 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 47 points or 0.3 percent at 17,973.5.

Equities in other Asian markets rose as a shock from a surprisingly strong US inflation reading ebbed. Investors globally are now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 percent to a two-week high.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was flat, Hong Hong's Hang Seng up 0.2 percent, Singapore's Straits Times up 0.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI up 1.4 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.1 percent in early Asian trade. On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from two days of declines, rising 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,600 with a stop loss at Rs 2,490

Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 1,650-1,660 with a stop loss at Rs 1,500

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ICICI Bank for targets of Rs 790 and Rs 805 with a stop loss at Rs 764

Buy Petronet LNG for a target of Rs 246 with a stop loss at Rs 232

Sell BHEL for a target of Rs 61 with a stop loss at Rs 66.75

Sell City Union Bank for a target of Rs 155 with a stop loss at Rs 168