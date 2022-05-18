Cross
Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Tech Mahindra, PVR, IEX and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18's in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after both headline indices clocked their best single-day gain in three months. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 73 points or 0.4 percent to 16,196 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight, boosted by solid retail sales data, and hopes of easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID-19 in China. 
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 223 with a stop loss at Rs 211
Buy BEL for a target of Rs 240 with a stop loss at Rs 228
Buy Coromandel International for a target of Rs 970 with a stop loss at Rs 929
Buy IEX for a target of Rs 203 with a stop loss at Rs 189.5
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,300-1,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,150
Buy PVR for a target of Rs 1,850-1,860 with a stop loss at Rs 1,740
