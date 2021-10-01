Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start the last trading session of the week on a sharply negative note amid weakness across global markets. At 8:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were down 164 points or 0.9 percent at 17,438, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets followed lower Wall Street as risk sentiment soured amid growing worries that inflation may persist even after global growth has peaked. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was last seen trading 1.1 percent lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 1.9 percent. Chinese markets were closed for the Golden Week holiday.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down half a percent in early Asian trade, hinting at a negative start in the US on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 index plummeted 1.2 percent to log its worst month since the onset of the pandemic.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,430 with a stop loss at Rs 1,300

Buy PI Industries for a target of Rs 3,300 with a stop loss at Rs 3,100

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Axis Bank for a target of Rs 740 with a stop loss at Rs 773

Buy Dixon Tech around Rs 4,575 for a target of Rs 4,800 with a stop loss below Rs 4,500

Sell Infosys for a target of Rs 1,640 with a stop loss at Rs 1,690

Sell Adani Ports for a target of Rs 715 with a stop loss at Rs 748