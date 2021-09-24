Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: TCS, Larsen & Toubro, PVR and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start the last trading session of the week on a flat to mildly positive note amid mixed global cues. At 8:55 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were up 25 points or 0.1 percent at 17,854.

Equities in other Asian markets were on the edge on Friday hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1 percent, and was on track for a weekly loss of 0.7 percent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.9 percent, however, catching up on global gains after a public holiday.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were nearly unchanged, suggesting a flat start in the US on Friday.

On Thursday, Wall Street clocked its best day in two months as investors brushed off concerns over the Federal Reserve's tapering plans. The three key indices rose 1-1.5 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy TCS for a target price of Rs 4,050 with a stop loss at Rs 3,825

Buy PVR for a target price of Rs 1,670 with a stop loss at Rs 1,525

Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 335 with a stop loss at Rs 313

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,600 with a stop loss at Rs 1,555

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,770 with a stop loss below Rs 1,729

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,820 with a stop loss below Rs 1,750

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,210 with a stop loss at Rs 1,147