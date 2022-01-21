Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: SBI Life, Tata Steel, PowerGrid and more

By CNBCTV18.com | Jan 21, 2022, 09:13 AM IST (Published)

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:14 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty benchmark index -- were down 121.5 points or 0.7 percent at 17,678.5.

Equities in other Asian markets declined tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, amid concerns about an earlier-than-expected tightening of monetary policy and the pace of economic recovery in the US due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.4 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times flat.

S&P 500 futures in Asia were down half a percent.

Wall Street's three main indices -- the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite -- ended 0.9-1.3 percent on Thursday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite entered correction territory.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy PowerGrid for a target of Rs 222 with a stop loss at Rs 210

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,265 with a stop loss at Rs 1,215

Sell Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 4,500 with a stop loss at Rs 4,621

Sell Colgate-Palmolive for a target of Rs 1,400 with a stop loss at Rs 1,450

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 1,250-1,260 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180

Sell HDFC Life for a target of Rs 590 with a stop loss at Rs 665