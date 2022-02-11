Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Tata Steel, JSPL, Federal Bank and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday tracking weakness across global markets following a worse-than-expected US CPI reading. At 8:42 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 176 points or one percent at 17,430.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day on a negative note after a steep fall in Wall Street indices and a jump in US Treasury yields overnight. Red-hot US inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official stoked fears of aggressive rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent at the last count. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.2 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.6 percent. Singapore's Straits Times held up 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent.

On Thursday, the three main US indices fell 1.5-2.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Federal Bank for a target price of Rs 108 with a stop loss at Rs 101.5

Buy Jindal Steel and Power for a target of Rs 455 with a stop loss at Rs 432

Sell Crompton for a target of Rs 384 with a stop loss at Rs 405

Sell MGL for a target of Rs 772 with a stop loss at Rs 801

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,230