Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Coal India, Nalco and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday amid a sell-off across global markets and a jump in oil rates following a report that a Ukranian nuclear power plant was on fire. At 8:34 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 229.5 points or 1.4 percent at 16,282, having fallen as much as 508 points earlier in the day.
Equities in other Asian markets began the day with deep losses amid rising oil prices following a report that a Ukranian nuclear power plant was on fire. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.5 percent in early hours.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was down two percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.9 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.6 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.4 percent.
S&P 500 futures were down half a percent. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices -- the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite -- fell 0.3-1.6 percent amid weakness in growth stocks such as Tesla and Amazon.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 105 with a stop loss at Rs 112
Sell Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 6,600 with a stop loss at Rs 6,800
Sell Nestle for a target of Rs 17,100 with a stop loss at Rs 17,510
Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 192 with a stop loss at Rs 179
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Nalco for a target of Rs 140-145 with a stop loss at Rs 125
Sell Cholamandalam Investment for a target of Rs 640-630 with a stop loss at Rs 690
