Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, ICICI Bank, GNFC and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Friday amid cautious gains across global markets as investors assessed newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. At 8:49 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 281.5 points or 1.7 percent at 16,518.5.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day on a positive note, after US President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.4 percent, China's Shanghai Composite up 1.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.4 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 percent, a day after the three main Wall Street indices recovered initial losses to finish higher in a dramatic reversal. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent, the Dow Jones 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.3 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,750-1,760 with a stop loss at Rs 1,640

Buy NMDC for a target of Rs 130-145 with a stop loss at Rs 130

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 256 with a stop loss at Rs 241

Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 530 with a stop loss at Rs 499

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 723 with a stop loss at Rs 702