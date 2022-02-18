Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: TVS Motor, Cummins and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a muted start on Friday amid weakness across global markets on concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- was down 6.5 points at 17,260.5, having dropped as much as 118.5 points earlier in the day.
Equities in other Asian markets were in the red in early hours following deep losses on Wall Street overnight, after an exchange of fire in eastern Ukraine. US President Joe Biden sees Russia invading Ukraine within days. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite and Singapore's Straits times were flat.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent, the Dow Jones 1.8 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.9 percent, amid fears of a war between Ukrain and Russia.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy TVS Motor for a target of Rs 690-695 with a stop loss at Rs 665
Sell LTTS for a target of Rs 4,300 with a stop loss at Rs 4,500
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Cummins India for a target of Rs 1,020 with a stop loss at Rs 970
Sell IRCTC for a target of Rs 790 with a stop loss at Rs 835
Sell APL for a target of Rs 680 with a stop loss at Rs 728
Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,480 with a stop loss at Rs 2,410
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
