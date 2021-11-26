Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: ONGC, Asian Paints and more

Indian equity benchmarks began Friday's session deep in the red tracking global markets, as a new COVID-19 variant spooks investors. The Sensex index tumbled more than 800 points in early deals to slip below the 58,000 mark, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid below 17,350, shedding nearly 250 points from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets fell as a new virus variant added to concerns about growth and interest rates going forward. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index tumbled 2.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 percent, South Korea's KOSPI down 0.8 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 1.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 percent in Asian trade on Friday. Wall Street remained shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Short on IndiGo, support at around Rs 1,900

Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,000-2,950 with a stop loss at Rs 3,180

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Hindustan Unilever for a target of Rs 2,310 with a stop loss at Rs 2,370

Sell Container Corporation of India for a target of Rs 585 with a stop loss at Rs 640

Sell Persistent Systems for a target of Rs 3,950 with a stop loss at Rs 4,100

Buy ONGC for a target of Rs 160 with a stop loss at Rs 151