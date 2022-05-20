Cross
Indian Premier
League 2022

Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Tata Motors, MCX and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Tata Motors, MCX and more
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Friday in a rebound after their worst single-day fall in two months. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures rose as much as 223.5 points or 1.4 percent to 16,008.5 early on Friday, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Hindustan Aeronautics for a target of Rs 1,730 with a stop loss at Rs 1,664
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 285 with a stop loss at Rs 272
Buy MCX for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,259
Sell Lupin for a target of Rs 600 with a stop loss at Rs 651
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 410-415 with a stop loss at Rs 393
Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 980-985 with a stop loss at Rs 945
