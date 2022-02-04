Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, SAIL, Hero MotoCorp and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks started Friday's session on a mildly positive note, amid gains across most other Asian markets despite a sharp slump on Wall Street overnight. Both headline indices opened 0.2 percent higher. The 30-scrip Sensex index began the day up 130.6 points at 58,918.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 17,590, up 30 points from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets rose on Friday despite a slump on Wall Street overnight after a dire forecast by Facebook. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.2 percent. The China market remained shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.

S&P 500 futures were up one percent. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices suffered deep losses. The S&P 500 fell 2.4 percent, the Dow Jones 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.7 percent, snapping a four-day winning run.

Facebook-owner Meta lost more than a quarter of its market cap as its disappointing outlook sent its stock plummeting.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,840 with a stop loss at Rs 2,750

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 241 with a stop loss at Rs 232

Buy TVS Motor for a target of Rs 680 with a stop loss at Rs 645

Sell LTTS for a target of Rs 4,490 with a stop loss at Rs 4,620

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Steel Authority of India for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 102

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,420 with a stop loss at Rs 2,320

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.