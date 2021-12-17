Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, L&T Infotech, Muthoot Finance and more

By CNBCTV18.com | Dec 17, 2021, 09:41 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:42 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 48 points or 0.3 percent at 17,279.5.

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Friday after a rush of central bank meetings underlined the alarming levels of global inflation amid concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down half a percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.9 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.5 percent.

Singapore's Straits Times was down 0.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent in Asia.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed 0.9 percent lower, and the Dow Jones and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Muthoot Finance for a target of Rs 1,530-1,535 with a stop loss at Rs 1,430

Sell Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,430-2,420 with a stop loss at Rs 2,500

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,800 with a stop loss at Rs 1,755

Buy Larsen & Toubro Infotech for a target of Rs 7,000 with a stop loss at Rs 6,750

Sell Ipca Laboratories for a target of Rs 1,900 with a stop loss at Rs 2,010

Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 855 with a stop loss at Rs 893