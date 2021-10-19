Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, Coal India, ICICI Prudential and more

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note amid gains across global markets. At 8:54 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were up 82.5 points or 0.5 percent at 18,568.5.

Equities in other Asian markets rose , supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world’s second-largest economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 percent -- up about five percent since its 12-month low hit on October 5. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.6 percent. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to rise 0.6 percent, a day after they fell 1.1 percent following the release of data that showed GDP growth in the country slowed in Q3.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were flat in early Asian trade, hinting at a muted start in the US on Tuesday.

On Monday, two of the three key US indices rose 0.3-0.8 percent led by tech stocks, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,850-1,930 with a stop loss at Rs 1,710

Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 195-200 with a stop loss at Rs 180

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 99 with a stop loss at Rs 90

Buy Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 690 with a stop loss at Rs 645

Buy ICICI Prudential for a target of Rs 695 with a stop loss at Rs 664

Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,160 with a stop loss at Rs 3,280