Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, Coal India, ICICI Prudential and more

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note amid gains across global markets. At 8:54 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were up 82.5 points or 0.5 percent at 18,568.5.
Equities in other Asian markets rose, supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world’s second-largest economy.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 percent -- up about five percent since its 12-month low hit on October 5. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.6 percent. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to rise 0.6 percent, a day after they fell 1.1 percent following the release of data that showed GDP growth in the country slowed in Q3.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were flat in early Asian trade, hinting at a muted start in the US on Tuesday.
On Monday, two of the three key US indices rose 0.3-0.8 percent led by tech stocks, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1 percent.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,850-1,930 with a stop loss at Rs 1,710
Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 195-200 with a stop loss at Rs 180
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 99 with a stop loss at Rs 90
Buy Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 690 with a stop loss at Rs 645
Buy ICICI Prudential for a target of Rs 695 with a stop loss at Rs 664
Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,160 with a stop loss at Rs 3,280
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
First Published: IST
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.