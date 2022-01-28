Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, BHEL, Bajaj Finance and more

Indian equity benchmarks started Friday's session on a positive note despite a mixed trend in other Asian markets. Both headline indices rose as much as 1.2 percent in early deals after a positive opening.

The 30-scrip index gained as much as 678 points to 57,954.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,322.3, up 212.1 points from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets began Friday on a mixed note following weakness in two of the three key Wall Street indices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent at the last count.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7 percent. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up two percent, and South Korea's KOSPI one percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent in Asia. On Thursday, Wall Street indices gyrated wildly, with the S&P 500 once again narrowly avoiding correction confirmation at the end of a session.

The S&P 500 closed 0.5 percent lower and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4 percent. The Dow Jones was flat. Investors juggled positive economic news with mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical unrest and the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank for a target of Rs 1,320 with a stop loss at Rs 1,255

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,710 with a stop loss at Rs 1,653

Buy BHEL for a target of Rs 64 with a stop loss at Rs 57

Sell Ipca Labs for a target of Rs 965 with a stop loss at Rs 1,025

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,100-7,150 with a stop loss at Rs 6,750

Buy Tata Power for a target of Rs 250-255 with a stop loss at Rs 235