Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, BHEL, Bajaj Finance and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks started Friday's session on a positive note despite a mixed trend in other Asian markets. Both headline indices rose as much as 1.2 percent in early deals after a positive opening.
The 30-scrip index gained as much as 678 points to 57,954.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,322.3, up 212.1 points from its previous close.
Equities in other Asian markets began Friday on a mixed note following weakness in two of the three key Wall Street indices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent at the last count.
China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7 percent. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up two percent, and South Korea's KOSPI one percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.2 percent.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent in Asia. On Thursday, Wall Street indices gyrated wildly, with the S&P 500 once again narrowly avoiding correction confirmation at the end of a session.
The S&P 500 closed 0.5 percent lower and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4 percent. The Dow Jones was flat. Investors juggled positive economic news with mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical unrest and the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy AU Small Finance Bank for a target of Rs 1,320 with a stop loss at Rs 1,255
Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,710 with a stop loss at Rs 1,653
Buy BHEL for a target of Rs 64 with a stop loss at Rs 57
Sell Ipca Labs for a target of Rs 965 with a stop loss at Rs 1,025
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,100-7,150 with a stop loss at Rs 6,750
Buy Tata Power for a target of Rs 250-255 with a stop loss at Rs 235
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

