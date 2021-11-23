Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Indian Hotels, Hindalco and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note amid weakness across most other global markets. At 8:50 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 97.5 points or 0.6 percent at 17,348.5.

Equities in other Asian markets largely declined following a jump in US Treasury yields as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s renomination to head the Federal Reserve fueled bets on quicker policy tightening. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.9 percent, South Korea's KOSPI down 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.1 percent. S&P 500 futures were flat in early Asian trade.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices ended on a mixed note with the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge dropping 1.3 percent. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent and the Dow Jones managed to eke out a gain of almost 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Sell Mphasis for a target of Rs 3,050 with a stop loss at Rs 3,295

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 440-442 with a stop loss at Rs 430

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv for a target of Rs 16,450 with a stop loss at Rs 17,525

Sell Coromandel International for a target of Rs 732 with a stop loss at Rs 766

Sell Dr Lal PathLabs for a target of Rs 3,350 with a stop loss at Rs 3,530

Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 209 with a stop loss at Rs 193.50