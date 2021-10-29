Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: India Cements, TVS Motor, ICICI Bank and more

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note despite weakness across Asian markets. At 7:42 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 23.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,904.
Equities in other Asian markets and US equity futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh.
Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks worldwide to rising inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent in early trading, and on track for a weekly loss of 1.3 percent, snapping three weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses to trade flat.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.4 percent in early Asian trade. On Thursday, the three Wall Street indices jumped 0.7-1.4 percent with two hitting record highs.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Sell Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 2,375 with a stop loss at Rs 2,560
Buy India Cements for a target of Rs 210-215 with a stop loss at Rs 195
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Lupin for a target of Rs 855 with a stop loss at Rs 893
Sell Garnules India for a target of Rs 300 with a stop loss at Rs 315
Buy TVS Motors for a target of Rs 674-675 with a stop loss at Rs 640
Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 820 with a stop loss at Rs 787
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.