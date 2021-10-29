Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: India Cements, TVS Motor, ICICI Bank and more

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note despite weakness across Asian markets. At 7:42 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 23.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,904.

Equities in other Asian markets and US equity futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh.

Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks worldwide to rising inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent in early trading, and on track for a weekly loss of 1.3 percent, snapping three weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses to trade flat.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.4 percent in early Asian trade. On Thursday, the three Wall Street indices jumped 0.7-1.4 percent with two hitting record highs.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Sell Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 2,375 with a stop loss at Rs 2,560

Buy India Cements for a target of Rs 210-215 with a stop loss at Rs 195

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Lupin for a target of Rs 855 with a stop loss at Rs 893

Sell Garnules India for a target of Rs 300 with a stop loss at Rs 315

Buy TVS Motors for a target of Rs 674-675 with a stop loss at Rs 640

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 820 with a stop loss at Rs 787