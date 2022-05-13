Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: ICICI Bank, Pidilite, Ambuja and more

Indian equity benchmarks made a strong start on Friday in a rebound after a sell-off that stretched to five sessions in a row, amid a comeback in Asian equities. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, oil & gas, auto and IT shares being the biggest movers.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Honeywell Automation for a target of Rs 36,000 with a stop loss at Rs 38,300
Sell ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 680 with a stop loss at Rs 711
Buy Ambuja Cements for a target of Rs 386 with a stop loss at Rs 367
Buy Zydus Lifesciences for a target of Rs 346 with a stop loss at Rs 327
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 2,375-2,400 with a stop loss at Rs 2,240
Sell Pidilite Industries for a target of Rs 1,950-1,900 with a stop loss at Rs 2,200
