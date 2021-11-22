Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: ICICI Bank, Berger Paints and more

Indian shares are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note amid gains across most other Asian markets. At 8:21 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 83 points or 0.5 percent at 17,787.

Equities in other Asian markets climbed higher, as investors overlooked fears of surging COVID infections in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Paficif shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.3 percent higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.3 percent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade.On Friday, Wall Street ended mixed, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices declining 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge rising 0.4 percent to a record high.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Sell ONGC for a target of Rs 144-145 with a stop loss at Rs 160

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 762-763 with a stop loss at Rs 755

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 615 with a stop at 652

Sell IGL for a target of Rs 477 with a stop loss at Rs 496

Sell L&T for a target of Rs 1,850 with a stop loss at Rs 1,917

Buy Berger Paints for a target of Rs 805 with a stop loss at Rs 780