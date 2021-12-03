Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, CIL and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note, amid weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were down 45.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,400, having dropped as much as 92 points to 17,353.5 earlier in the day.

Equities across most other Asian markets fell amid concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares down 0.7 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down one percent.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent, Singapore's Straits Times up 0.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent in Asian trade. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices closed 0.8-1.8 percent higher.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Tata Motors is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 467 and target of Rs 495-500

SRF is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,000 and target of Rs 2,250

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

HUL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,350 and target of Rs 2,420

Dabur is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 586 and target of Rs 562

Coal India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 155.50 and target of Rs 165-166

Crompton is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 441 and target of Rs 415