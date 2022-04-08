Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: HDFC Life, Axis Bank, Delta Corp and more

At 8:56 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 12.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,751, having risen as much as 31.5 points earlier in the day. Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a mildly positive start on Friday as investors await the outcome of the first bi-monthly meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee of FY23.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day in the red, as the focus returned to the prospect of aggressive tightening of pandemic-era monetary policies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent, the Dow Jones 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 575 with a stop loss at Rs 552

Buy Honeywell Automation for a target of Rs 42,250 with a stop loss at Rs 40,400

Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target of Rs 2,900 with a stop loss at Rs 2,800

Sell Delta Corp for a target of Rs 313 with a stop loss at Rs 330.5

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 810-815 with a stop loss at Rs 780

Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 205-207 with a stop loss at Rs 188